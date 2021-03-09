Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.24 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

