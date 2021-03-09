Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,707 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.