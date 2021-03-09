Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SXI opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $106.86.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

