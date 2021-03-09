Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.30

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SLA opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.33.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.