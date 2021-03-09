Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $696,155.09 and approximately $75,208.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Token Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 428,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,495 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

