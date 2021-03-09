Spencer Schwartz Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00.
AAWW traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.