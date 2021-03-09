Spencer Schwartz Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00.

AAWW traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.