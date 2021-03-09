Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SEPJF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Spectris has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

