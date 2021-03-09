Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

