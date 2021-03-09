SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $86.66. Approximately 6,715,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,125,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.