Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Up 5.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.69. 128,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 160,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

