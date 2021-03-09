Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $104.14 on Monday. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

