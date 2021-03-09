Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Sonos stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

