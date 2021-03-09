Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

SON stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

