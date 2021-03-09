Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys New Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. KB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:KB traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 2,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,918. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.