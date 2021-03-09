Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

SOI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,795. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

