Solaris Market Capitalization Reaches $400,873.02 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $400,873.02 and $36,088.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

