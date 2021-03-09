SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $337.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.88.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $246.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.67. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

