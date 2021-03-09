Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

