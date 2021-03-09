Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

