Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,896 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

