Slow Capital Inc. Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $25.94 on Monday, hitting $1,444.30. 7,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,128.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,838.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,471.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

