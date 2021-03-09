Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 258,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,261,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

