Slow Capital Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $705.00. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.51. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.