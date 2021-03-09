Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pfizer by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 159,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

