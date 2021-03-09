Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

