Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $55,305.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

