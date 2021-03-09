Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,579,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,616,445 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HP were worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.