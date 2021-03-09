Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,751 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.