Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $102.21 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $102,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

