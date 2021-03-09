Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 35,040 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

QCOM stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.