Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 23,611 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $764,771. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

