SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $587,074.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

