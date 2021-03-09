Signaturefd LLC Sells 726 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $175.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

