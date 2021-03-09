Signaturefd LLC Sells 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $713.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.01 and its 200 day moving average is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

