Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

