Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

