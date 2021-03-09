Signaturefd LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

