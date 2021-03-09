Signaturefd LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Illumina by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,386 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

