Signaturefd LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,443,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

