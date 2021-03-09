Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $268.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

