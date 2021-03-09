Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 287,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $148.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

