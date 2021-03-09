Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 915,299 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

