Signaturefd LLC Buys 76 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $247.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.