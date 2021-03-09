SIBCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,371.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.88 or 0.03431452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00367808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.01 or 0.01003729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00413845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00349950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022710 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,026,180 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

