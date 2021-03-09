SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. 21,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $988.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

