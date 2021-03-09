Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Declines By 22.8%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

Shares of TYL opened at $401.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.90. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

