Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Declines By 21.3%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

