Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 20.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.