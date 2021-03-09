Short Interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Increases By 27.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NNOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

