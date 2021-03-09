Short Interest in Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Expands By 37.5%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LMTI opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Laser Master International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get Laser Master International alerts:

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.